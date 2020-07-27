Which institution holds the most shares in Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is 17.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The MARA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.38% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.38% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 11.38% and 15.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.31 million and changing 8.22% at the moment leaves the stock 10.47% off its SMA200. MARA registered -51.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9509 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8063.

The stock witnessed a 6.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.28%, and is 15.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.75% over the week and 10.35% over the month.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $21.33M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 195.29% and -54.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.20%).

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $163k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -98.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 279.10% in year-over-year returns.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA), with 667.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.67% while institutional investors hold 2.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.78M, and float is at 17.87M with Short Float at 7.18%. Institutions hold 2.24% of the Float.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OKAMOTO MERRICK D, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that OKAMOTO MERRICK D bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $24735.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53875.0 shares.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that OKAMOTO MERRICK D (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $1.56 per share for $7807.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28875.0 shares of the MARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, OKAMOTO MERRICK D (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $1.61 for $3212.0. The insider now directly holds 23,875 shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA).