Who is the Top Investor In Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is 503.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $11.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAPR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.75%.

Currently trading at $7.72, the stock is 56.42% and 55.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.38 million and changing 29.31% at the moment leaves the stock 177.80% off its SMA200. CAPR registered 53.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 336.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.20.

The stock witnessed a 57.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 210.04%, and is 45.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.87% over the week and 11.76% over the month.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $95.65M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 777.27% and -30.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.80%).

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $210k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.80% in year-over-year returns.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.21% while institutional investors hold 4.07% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 3.69% of the Float.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.