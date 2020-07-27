Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is 190.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.48 and a high of $15.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The OMI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -328.57% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.00, the stock is 74.77% and 87.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.4 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 120.85% off its SMA200. OMI registered 481.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 139.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.40% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.84M.

The stock witnessed a 113.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.92%, and is 85.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.56% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $949.80M and $8.87B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.08. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 504.84% and -2.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $1.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.80% in year-over-year returns.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), with 1.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.56% while institutional investors hold 96.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.57M, and float is at 59.84M with Short Float at 22.54%. Institutions hold 93.65% of the Float.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SLEDD ROBERT C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SLEDD ROBERT C bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $7.38 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Owens & Minor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Henkel Robert J (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $7.29 per share for $72900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the OMI stock.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -12.35% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 12.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.