Why has Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) gained 54.59% in last trading?

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) is 4.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $2.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.3% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.3% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is 57.71% and 74.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 60.54 million and changing 54.59% at the moment leaves the stock 42.50% off its SMA200. NTZ registered -11.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1577 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0744.

The stock witnessed a 36.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 221.82%, and is 48.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.58% over the week and 12.55% over the month.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) has around 4615 employees, a market worth around $18.74M and $387.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 378.96% and -16.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natuzzi S.p.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.20% this year.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ), with 6.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.46% while institutional investors hold 39.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.97M, and float is at 0.96M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 17.27% of the Float.