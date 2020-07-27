Why Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is the topic of conversation today

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) is -27.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $17.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The OCGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $0.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.6% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 45.71% higher than the price target low of $0.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 60.49% and 45.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 101.17 million and changing 32.85% at the moment leaves the stock -29.70% off its SMA200. OCGN registered -96.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2489 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3753.

The stock witnessed a 52.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.15%, and is 82.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.11% over the week and 15.70% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 0.18. Distance from 52-week low is 121.71% and -97.83% from its 52-week high.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocugen Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.60% this year.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Ocugen Inc. (OCGN), with 6.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.15% while institutional investors hold 13.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.55M, and float is at 60.92M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 11.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.69 million shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.92% of the OCGN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.65 million shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 0.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 0.45 million shares representing 0.60% and valued at over $0.23 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $92590.0.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Castillo Kirsten, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Castillo Kirsten bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $0.31 per share for a total of $23498.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

Ocugen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Musunuri Shankar (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 143,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $0.35 per share for $50050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the OCGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Musunuri Shankar (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 263,000 shares at an average price of $0.41 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 263,000 shares of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN).