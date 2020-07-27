Why PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) is -31.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $5.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 40.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is 25.97% and 45.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.52 million and changing 10.56% at the moment leaves the stock -9.62% off its SMA200. PTE registered -57.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5701.

The stock witnessed a 50.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.52%, and is 22.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.97% over the week and 16.54% over the month.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $71.81M and $5.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 128.21% and -68.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-226.70%).

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Analyst Forecasts

PolarityTE Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $830k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -329.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.10% in year-over-year returns.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in PolarityTE Inc. (PTE), with 14.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.24% while institutional investors hold 37.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.02M, and float is at 23.35M with Short Float at 12.23%. Institutions hold 22.50% of the Float.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seaburg David B, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Seaburg David B sold 8,514 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $10881.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

PolarityTE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that Hoyler Cameron J. (Gen. Counsel & Exec. VP) sold a total of 936 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $1.44 per share for $1348.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the PTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Mann Paul Elliot (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 23,158 shares at an average price of $1.04 for $24084.0. The insider now directly holds 415,953 shares of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE).

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 69.51% up over the past 12 months. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is 30.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.99% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.46.