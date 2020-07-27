Why Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Are Going Crazy

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) is 49.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADMP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is 55.38% and 74.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.68 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock 74.13% off its SMA200. ADMP registered -13.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6583 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5629.

The stock witnessed a 84.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 171.53%, and is 36.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.68% over the week and 14.96% over the month.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $75.82M and $21.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 288.89% and -27.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.90%).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $5.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), with 825.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 14.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.92M, and float is at 72.66M with Short Float at 4.70%. Institutions hold 14.55% of the Float.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daniels Karen K., the company’s VP of Operations. SEC filings show that Daniels Karen K. sold 4,855 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $2719.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Hopkins Robert O (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $0.56 per share for $3659.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ADMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Marguglio David J. (SVP and Chief Business Officer) disposed off 7,734 shares at an average price of $0.56 for $4332.0. The insider now directly holds 337,288 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is 27.31% higher over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 12.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 45.32% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.