Why should you buy stock in General Moly Inc. (GMO)?

General Moly Inc. (AMEX: GMO) is 21.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $0.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The GMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is 22.73% and 27.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 24.98% off its SMA200. GMO registered -25.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2329 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2037.

The stock witnessed a 29.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.19%, and is 20.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.39% over the week and 11.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 92.59% and -27.92% from its 52-week high.

General Moly Inc. (GMO) Analyst Forecasts

General Moly Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.60% this year.

General Moly Inc. (GMO) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in General Moly Inc. (GMO), with 68.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.93% while institutional investors hold 8.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.67M, and float is at 82.50M with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 4.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.42 million shares valued at $0.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.59% of the GMO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.59 million shares valued at $0.25 million to account for 1.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 0.63 million shares representing 0.41% and valued at over $0.1 million, while Lindbrook Capital, LLC holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $80800.0.

General Moly Inc. (GMO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at General Moly Inc. (GMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Amer International Group Co., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Amer International Group Co., bought 11,111,111 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $0.39 per share for a total of $4.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39.08 million shares.

General Moly Inc. (GMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 14.89% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.75% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.