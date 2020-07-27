Will Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) is -7.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $2.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACHV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 75.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is 16.52% and 16.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.24 million and changing 5.52% at the moment leaves the stock -20.04% off its SMA200. ACHV registered -73.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4269 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4371.

The stock witnessed a 20.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.84%, and is 14.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.57% over the week and 11.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 116.88% and -80.49% from its 52-week high.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.00% this year.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV), with 423.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 17.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.52M, and float is at 37.27M with Short Float at 5.86%. Institutions hold 17.06% of the Float.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.