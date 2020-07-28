A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) is 16.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $8.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALDX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.09% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 54.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.77, the stock is 28.40% and 40.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -3.01% at the moment leaves the stock 44.19% off its SMA200. ALDX registered 26.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.17.

The stock witnessed a 61.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 152.61%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.57% over the week and 11.33% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 357.43% and -15.90% from its 52-week high.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.01% while institutional investors hold 68.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.21M, and float is at 22.60M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 65.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.09 million shares valued at $7.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.36% of the ALDX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Prosight Management, LP with 2.04 million shares valued at $5.03 million to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.61 million shares representing 5.42% and valued at over $3.99 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $2.98 million.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 3,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $4.25 per share for a total of $13.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.29 million shares.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that DOUGLAS RICHARD (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $2.75 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ALDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Brady Todd C (President and CEO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.10 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 652,216 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX).

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) that is 4.67% higher over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 106.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -54.43% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.34.