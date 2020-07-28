A peek at CYREN Ltd. (CYRN): Who has invested in It?

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) is 30.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $1.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The CYRN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.67, the stock is 32.85% and 36.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -6.70% at the moment leaves the stock 37.56% off its SMA200. CYRN registered -2.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2568 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0964.

The stock witnessed a 34.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.56%, and is 33.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.53% over the week and 10.43% over the month.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) has around 242 employees, a market worth around $73.61M and $38.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 438.71% and -10.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.60%).

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CYREN Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $9.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in CYREN Ltd. (CYRN), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.86% while institutional investors hold 72.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.68M, and float is at 26.74M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 67.84% of the Float.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ahmed Atif, the company’s VP of Sales, EMEA. SEC filings show that Ahmed Atif sold 27,686 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $1.14 per share for a total of $31562.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45946.0 shares.

CYREN Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Markowitz Eva Lilias (VP, Human Resources) sold a total of 15,709 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $1.14 per share for $17908.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39459.0 shares of the CYRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Ahmed Atif (VP of Sales, EMEA) disposed off 2,372 shares at an average price of $1.22 for $2894.0. The insider now directly holds 73,632 shares of CYREN Ltd. (CYRN).

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading 10.21% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 22.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -44.91% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 87050.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.93.