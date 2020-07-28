Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Is Down -43.59% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) is -43.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $6.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALNA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.08% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -54.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is -3.01% and -12.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -6.67% at the moment leaves the stock -30.57% off its SMA200. ALNA registered -61.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6615 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7775.

The stock witnessed a -6.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.38%, and is -19.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.92% over the week and 11.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 193.33% and -75.56% from its 52-week high.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.15% while institutional investors hold 68.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.74M, and float is at 9.23M with Short Float at 8.01%. Institutions hold 61.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Frazier Management LLC with over 3.33 million shares valued at $3.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.46% of the ALNA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP II, LLC with 2.79 million shares valued at $2.69 million to account for 11.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. which holds 2.26 million shares representing 9.15% and valued at over $2.18 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.97% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $1.42 million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -9.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.14% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.24.