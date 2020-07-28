Altimmune Inc. (ALT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ALT Stock Is Going Next

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) is 1086.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $35.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.2% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -72.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -72.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.43, the stock is 7.97% and 76.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing -12.49% at the moment leaves the stock 358.10% off its SMA200. ALT registered 830.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1112.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.30.

The stock witnessed a 144.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 609.81%, and is -32.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.25% over the week and 23.55% over the month.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $756.12M and $5.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1385.43% and -36.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.00%).

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altimmune Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $500k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -69.20% in year-over-year returns.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Altimmune Inc. (ALT), with 2.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.11% while institutional investors hold 10.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.11M, and float is at 12.07M with Short Float at 18.05%. Institutions hold 8.38% of the Float.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Altimmune Inc. (ALT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $7.54 per share for a total of $11.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.5 million shares.

Altimmune Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par (10% Owner) bought a total of 201,474 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $8.72 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.0 million shares of the ALT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par (10% Owner) acquired 402,162 shares at an average price of $7.71 for $3.1 million. The insider now directly holds 2,798,526 shares of Altimmune Inc. (ALT).