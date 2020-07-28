Analysts suggest Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) could spike 89.67% in a year

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) is -42.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The HJLI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -19.16% and -19.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.99 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -35.28% off its SMA200. HJLI registered -70.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4118 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4469.

The stock witnessed a -21.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.30%, and is -27.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.93% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $12.61M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.12% and -73.77% from its 52-week high.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI), with 5.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.44% while institutional investors hold 1.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.43M, and float is at 18.19M with Short Float at 5.33%. Institutions hold 1.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC with over 40000.0 shares valued at $11800.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.17% of the HJLI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 22602.0 shares valued at $6667.0 to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 14641.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $4319.0, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2454.0 with a market value of $723.0.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Biodyne Holding, S.A., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Biodyne Holding, S.A. sold 5,583 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $0.31 per share for a total of $1731.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.36 million shares.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Biodyne Holding, S.A. (10% Owner) sold a total of 220,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $0.33 per share for $72600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.36 million shares of the HJLI stock.