At Home Group Inc. (HOME) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is 56.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $10.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOME stock was last observed hovering at around $8.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -23.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -72.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.63, the stock is 29.27% and 39.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 51.49% off its SMA200. HOME registered 41.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.73.

The stock witnessed a 21.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 299.54%, and is 33.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.88% over the week and 9.13% over the month.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) has around 6289 employees, a market worth around $530.23M and $1.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.38. Profit margin for the company is -47.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 619.17% and -18.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.40%).

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

At Home Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $359.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -558.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.10% year-over-year.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in At Home Group Inc. (HOME), with 4.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.16% while institutional investors hold 117.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.13M, and float is at 47.94M with Short Float at 18.52%. Institutions hold 109.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 10.43 million shares valued at $21.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.25% of the HOME Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Prentice Capital Management, LP with 6.28 million shares valued at $12.68 million to account for 9.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.83 million shares representing 5.97% and valued at over $7.73 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $6.8 million.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at At Home Group Inc. (HOME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOSIN CLIFFORD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 518,007 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $2.35 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.43 million shares.

At Home Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) bought a total of 430,098 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $2.90 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.92 million shares of the HOME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) acquired 670,310 shares at an average price of $3.17 for $2.12 million. The insider now directly holds 9,485,630 shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME).

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) that is trading -32.70% down over the past 12 months. Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) is 145.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.15% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.