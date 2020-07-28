Ayro Inc. (AYRO) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 100.0% Upside

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) is -1.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The AYRO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $295680.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $295680.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $295680.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.34, the stock is -3.82% and 10.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -3.98% at the moment leaves the stock 25.05% off its SMA200. AYRO registered -1.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8026 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,531.1720.

The stock witnessed a 78.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.24%, and is -14.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.07% over the week and 19.76% over the month.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has around 375 employees, a market worth around $90.36M and $0.95M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.93. Distance from 52-week low is 141.11% and -50.40% from its 52-week high.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ayro Inc. (AYRO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ayro Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.64M, and float is at 4.45M with Short Float at 17.77%.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ayro Inc. (AYRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.