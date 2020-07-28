BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) makes -12.44% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is 52.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKYI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is -4.50% and -4.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.21 million and changing 14.58% at the moment leaves the stock 9.19% off its SMA200. BKYI registered -37.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8138 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7610.

The stock witnessed a -1.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.39%, and is -12.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.99% over the week and 17.01% over the month.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $41.50M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 117.14% and -70.54% from its 52-week high.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIO-key International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $1.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 144.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 115.70% in year-over-year returns.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI), with 12.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.16% while institutional investors hold 1.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.17M, and float is at 13.53M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 0.77% of the Float.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, the company’s Pres., CEO & Director. SEC filings show that DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $4150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20417.0 shares.

BIO-key International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W (Pres., CEO & Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $0.95 per share for $4750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15417.0 shares of the BKYI stock.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 70.10% up over the past 12 months. Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) is 104.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 84.0% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 70710.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.