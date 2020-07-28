BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) is -19.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIOL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.43% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 73.33% higher than the price target low of $1.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -2.12% and -6.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.81 million and changing 7.05% at the moment leaves the stock -18.54% off its SMA200. BIOL registered -73.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4812 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5251.

The stock witnessed a -10.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.82%, and is -12.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.32% over the week and 12.42% over the month.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $23.57M and $32.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 110.19% and -73.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.90%).

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $2.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -75.80% in year-over-year returns.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL), with 8.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.02% while institutional investors hold 51.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.51M, and float is at 28.67M with Short Float at 17.90%. Institutions hold 37.78% of the Float.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FEINBERG LARRY N, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that FEINBERG LARRY N sold 1,770,312 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $0.55 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BIOLASE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that FEINBERG LARRY N (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,402,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $0.55 per share for $1.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the BIOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, SCHULER JACK W (10% Owner) disposed off 1,307,931 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 739,820 shares of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL).