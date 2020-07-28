Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) on Track to Reach $6.00 in a Year

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) is -24.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $4.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The CANF stock was last observed hovering at around $2.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.50, the stock is 22.16% and 25.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.24 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 16.46% off its SMA200. CANF registered -15.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9559 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8430.

The stock witnessed a 40.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.14%, and is 16.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.10% over the week and 11.16% over the month.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $38.54M and $1.93M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 131.48% and -49.49% from its 52-week high.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $250k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.70% in year-over-year returns.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), with 174.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.99% while institutional investors hold 9.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.41M, and float is at 7.82M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 9.22% of the Float.