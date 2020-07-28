Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is -32.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLSN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.7% off the consensus price target high of $4.41 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 71.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is -52.97% and -59.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -32.95% off its SMA200. CLSN registered -33.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0659 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8125.

The stock witnessed a -71.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.31%, and is 7.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.06% over the week and 14.82% over the month.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $36.06M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.97% and -82.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.80%).

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celsion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $90k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.00% in year-over-year returns.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Celsion Corporation (CLSN), with 376.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 15.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.22M, and float is at 28.83M with Short Float at 6.00%. Institutions hold 15.61% of the Float.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Celsion Corporation (CLSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Martinez Alberto R Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Martinez Alberto R Jr bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $0.90 per share for a total of $4500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45000.0 shares.

Celsion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Martinez Alberto R Jr (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $1.42 per share for $8520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40000.0 shares of the CLSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Fritz Frederick J. (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $13876.0. The insider now directly holds 51,491 shares of Celsion Corporation (CLSN).

Celsion Corporation (CLSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) that is trading -48.47% down over the past 12 months. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is 18.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.12% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.3.