Check out this: Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) is on the verge of a huge rally

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) is 37.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is 53.58% and 64.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 102.43 million and changing 52.04% at the moment leaves the stock 46.02% off its SMA200. SCKT registered -2.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4321 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3631.

The stock witnessed a 50.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.25%, and is 57.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.08% over the week and 12.41% over the month.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $13.39M and $18.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.55. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.11% and -20.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Socket Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $4.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.70% year-over-year.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.44% while institutional investors hold 8.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.01M, and float is at 4.72M with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 7.14% of the Float.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BASS CHARLIE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BASS CHARLIE bought 314 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $1.63 per share for a total of $512.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Socket Mobile Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that BASS CHARLIE (Director) bought a total of 9,686 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $1.65 per share for $15982.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the SCKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, BASS CHARLIE (Director) acquired 600 shares at an average price of $1.74 for $1044.0. The insider now directly holds 1,088,751 shares of Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT).

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is trading 44.13% up over the past 12 months. Digi International Inc. (DGII) is -10.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.54% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 34090.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.54.