Dissecting BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) top performing stock: Get the Stats

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is 155.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.52 and a high of $105.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $84.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.36% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.79% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -209.04% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.53, the stock is 14.01% and 41.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.88 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 111.03% off its SMA200. BNTX registered a gain of 160.63% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.69.

The stock witnessed a 44.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.16%, and is -1.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.56% over the week and 10.61% over the month.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) has around 1179 employees, a market worth around $20.80B and $157.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.22. Distance from 52-week low is 590.86% and -17.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.40%).

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioNTech SE (BNTX) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioNTech SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $48.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -300.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 95.00% year-over-year.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in BioNTech SE (BNTX), with 2.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 4.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.39M, and float is at 217.29M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 4.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 2.61 million shares valued at $152.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.79% of the BNTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Artal Group S.A. with 2.23 million shares valued at $130.12 million to account for 16.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.74 million shares representing 5.59% and valued at over $43.11 million, while Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 3.56% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $27.42 million.