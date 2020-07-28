Here are the top Institutional holders of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) is 46.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $2.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $3.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.75% off the consensus price target high of $5.34 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -85.71% lower than the price target low of $1.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is 63.04% and 62.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 16.51% at the moment leaves the stock 53.91% off its SMA200. PLG registered 79.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 33.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6648.

The stock witnessed a 77.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.03%, and is 72.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.12% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 188.52% and -17.11% from its 52-week high.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.60% this year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG), with 30.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.28% while institutional investors hold 83.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.35M, and float is at 31.65M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 42.60% of the Float.