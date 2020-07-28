Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is -37.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $7.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRTY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -47.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is 7.42% and 9.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -3.92% at the moment leaves the stock -29.00% off its SMA200. PRTY registered -76.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5329 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4321.

The stock witnessed a 6.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 234.09%, and is 12.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.66% over the week and 10.46% over the month.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $140.75M and $2.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.86. Profit margin for the company is -46.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 465.38% and -80.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56 with sales reaching $225.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -557.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -60.00% in year-over-year returns.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Top Institutional Holders

162 institutions hold shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), with 5.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.46% while institutional investors hold 85.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.40M, and float is at 84.26M with Short Float at 12.80%. Institutions hold 81.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 10.67 million shares valued at $4.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.29% of the PRTY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 10.08 million shares valued at $4.62 million to account for 10.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 7.13 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $3.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.29% of the shares totaling 5.94 million with a market value of $2.72 million.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOSIN CLIFFORD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 644,492 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $0.48 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.67 million shares.

Party City Holdco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Creekmuir William S. (Director) bought a total of 25,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $2.32 per share for $59717.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55471.0 shares of the PRTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, HARRISON JAMES M (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $2.32 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 645,458 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 123.17% up over the past 12 months. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is -44.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.93% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.