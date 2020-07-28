Here is a breakdown of the Novavax Inc. (NVAX) stock performance

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is 3407.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $151.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $133.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.67% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.94% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -32.95% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.60, the stock is 29.03% and 87.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.99 million and changing 4.23% at the moment leaves the stock 447.32% off its SMA200. NVAX registered 3184.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1542.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.26.

The stock witnessed a 67.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 564.45%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.79% over the week and 11.68% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $8.43B and $18.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.39. Distance from 52-week low is 3843.50% and -7.67% from its 52-week high.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $39.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6,089.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,193.50% in year-over-year returns.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Novavax Inc. (NVAX), with 210.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 13.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.69M, and float is at 54.38M with Short Float at 14.95%. Institutions hold 13.89% of the Float.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glenn Gregory M, the company’s President, R&D. SEC filings show that Glenn Gregory M sold 16,749 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $59.53 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1839.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that YOUNG JAMES F (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $48.83 per share for $73245.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1500.0 shares of the NVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Herrmann John A III (SVP, General Counsel) disposed off 12,961 shares at an average price of $49.44 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 275 shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX).