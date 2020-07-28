Is Valaris plc (VAL) a good stock to buy now?

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is -90.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The VAL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -530.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is -0.89% and -4.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing -2.95% at the moment leaves the stock -77.80% off its SMA200. VAL registered -91.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7997 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8153.

The stock witnessed a -17.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.96%, and is 5.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.87% over the week and 10.12% over the month.

Valaris plc (VAL) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $134.89M and $2.10B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 117.72% and -92.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Valaris plc (VAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valaris plc (VAL) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valaris plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.51 with sales reaching $390.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.10% in year-over-year returns.

Valaris plc (VAL) Top Institutional Holders

283 institutions hold shares in Valaris plc (VAL), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 101.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.90M, and float is at 167.67M with Short Float at 35.13%. Institutions hold 100.57% of the Float.

Valaris plc (VAL) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Valaris plc (VAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 24 times.