Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) is -12.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $1.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The JAGX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is 13.74% and 28.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.53 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 14.42% off its SMA200. JAGX registered -59.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5794 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5737.

The stock witnessed a 33.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.80%, and is -8.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.40% over the week and 12.88% over the month.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $21.73M and $5.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 99.23% and -64.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-208.00%).

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $4.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -311.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 176.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 180.20% in year-over-year returns.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), with 1.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.37% while institutional investors hold 6.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.16M, and float is at 16.07M with Short Float at 7.45%. Institutions hold 6.21% of the Float.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.