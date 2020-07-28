Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) picks momentum as shares drop -17.14%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) is -58.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $5.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The LXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.14% higher than the price target low of $2.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.74, the stock is -11.11% and -11.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -38.63% off its SMA200. LXRX registered -69.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9579 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3442.

The stock witnessed a -12.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.35%, and is -17.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.98% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $195.82M and $320.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.83. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.67% and -69.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.70%).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $8.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 197.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -88.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX), with 5.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.23% while institutional investors hold 107.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.54M, and float is at 101.38M with Short Float at 11.22%. Institutions hold 101.48% of the Float.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COATS LONNEL, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that COATS LONNEL bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 18 at a price of $3.10 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that Santini Alexander A (EVP and CCO) bought a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $3.36 per share for $15115.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18661.0 shares of the LXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, COATS LONNEL (President and CEO) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $3.13 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 177,539 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading -45.75% down over the past 12 months. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is 14.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.27% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.56.