Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) turns bearish with loss of -0.12 points

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) is -62.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $2.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTNB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $3.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 44.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is 6.99% and 1.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.56 million and changing -12.21% at the moment leaves the stock -18.51% off its SMA200. MTNB registered 9.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8085 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9238.

The stock witnessed a 2.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.55%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.73% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $140.53M and $0.09M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.90% and -66.17% from its 52-week high.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $20k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,088.90% year-over-year.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB), with 16.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.55% while institutional investors hold 22.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.67M, and float is at 180.46M with Short Float at 8.47%. Institutions hold 20.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Boxer Capital, LLC with over 11.48 million shares valued at $6.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.77% of the MTNB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vivo Capital, LLC with 11.28 million shares valued at $6.77 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.57 million shares representing 3.81% and valued at over $4.55 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 3.89 million with a market value of $2.34 million.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 15 times.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -9.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.18% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.09.