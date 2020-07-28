Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 122.04% Change This Year

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) is 122.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $0.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONVO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 47.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is 24.70% and 27.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.44 million and changing 17.85% at the moment leaves the stock 81.13% off its SMA200. ONVO registered 81.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6044 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4504.

The stock witnessed a 57.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.80%, and is 9.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.96% over the week and 13.77% over the month.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $109.28M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 308.59% and -15.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.70%).

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organovo Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO), with 413.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 38.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.52M, and float is at 130.06M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 38.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 22.91 million shares valued at $9.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.55% of the ONVO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 12.81 million shares valued at $5.25 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 12.81 million shares representing 9.81% and valued at over $5.25 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 7.29 million with a market value of $2.99 million.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading -14.17% down over the past 12 months. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is -25.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.35% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.