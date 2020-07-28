Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Volatility At 22.26%, Should You Add A Position?

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) is 96.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $1.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEIX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is 60.93% and 77.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.4 million and changing 20.75% at the moment leaves the stock 130.81% off its SMA200. PEIX registered 120.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7824 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5423.

The stock witnessed a 82.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 300.63%, and is 53.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.26% over the week and 10.73% over the month.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $74.98M and $1.38B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 481.82% and 12.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $124.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -47.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.30% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX), with 3.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.18% while institutional investors hold 33.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.83M, and float is at 51.70M with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 31.49% of the Float.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sneed James R, the company’s VP, Supply & Trading. SEC filings show that Sneed James R bought 20,765 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $0.82 per share for a total of $17043.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that KOEHLER NEIL M (Co-President & Co-CEO) bought a total of 1,883 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $0.67 per share for $1262.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the PEIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, KOEHLER NEIL M (President & CEO) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.57 for $57000.0. The insider now directly holds 932,985 shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX).

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -31.17% down over the past 12 months. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is 3.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -131.77% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.