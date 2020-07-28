Phunware Inc. (PHUN) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is 28.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 61.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.53, the stock is 12.62% and 20.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.45 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 37.61% off its SMA200. PHUN registered -12.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3215 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9979.

The stock witnessed a 24.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.26%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.48% over the week and 10.71% over the month.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $65.15M and $16.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.33% and -49.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-241.50%).

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phunware Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $2.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in Phunware Inc. (PHUN), with 19.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.01% while institutional investors hold 52.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.10M, and float is at 21.04M with Short Float at 14.03%. Institutions hold 27.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TCTC Holdings, LLC with over 1.55 million shares valued at $1.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.79% of the PHUN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.48 million shares valued at $1.0 million to account for 3.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.68 million shares representing 1.67% and valued at over $0.46 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $0.37 million.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Manlunas Eric, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Manlunas Eric sold 21,694 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $1.51 per share for a total of $32758.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Phunware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Syllantavos George (Director) sold a total of 8,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $2.25 per share for $19406.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72839.0 shares of the PHUN stock.