Positives for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) as stock gains in recent trading

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is 8.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The TUP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $6.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -221.38% lower than the price target low of $2.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.32, the stock is 38.30% and 77.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.87 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 48.80% off its SMA200. TUP registered -37.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.41.

The stock witnessed a 107.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 339.62%, and is 29.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.86% over the week and 11.84% over the month.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $454.35M and $1.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.66. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 710.43% and -44.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $316.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.70% in year-over-year returns.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Top Institutional Holders

287 institutions hold shares in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP), with 1.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.11% while institutional investors hold 86.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.90M, and float is at 47.48M with Short Float at 17.64%. Institutions hold 83.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.39 million shares valued at $11.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.07% of the TUP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.93 million shares valued at $6.36 million to account for 8.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.77 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $2.87 million, while Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. holds 2.94% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $2.34 million.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HARRIS CASSANDRA, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that HARRIS CASSANDRA bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $59990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87829.0 shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that MARTINEZ ANGEL R (Director) sold a total of 4,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $7.55 per share for $33401.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35374.0 shares of the TUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, FENNE STEIN OVE (Group President) acquired 11,555 shares at an average price of $8.74 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 29,201 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading 7.48% up over the past 12 months. Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is -11.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.33% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.69.