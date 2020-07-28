Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) is -7.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $1.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The RGLS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -64.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is 1.69% and 3.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 9.53% off its SMA200. RGLS registered 17.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8321 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7533.

The stock witnessed a 2.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.47%, and is -14.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.79% over the week and 11.54% over the month.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $21.54M and $0.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 90.70% and -52.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.10%).

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $3.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.50% year-over-year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.08% while institutional investors hold 28.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.06M, and float is at 16.45M with Short Float at 4.34%. Institutions hold 26.04% of the Float.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hagan Joseph P, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Hagan Joseph P sold 4,426 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $0.63 per share for a total of $2774.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Aker Christopher Ray (Sr. VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 909 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $0.63 per share for $570.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27510.0 shares of the RGLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Hagan Joseph P (President and CEO) disposed off 4,324 shares at an average price of $0.83 for $3591.0. The insider now directly holds 230,759 shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS).