Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) stock Plunged by -5.44% yesterday

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is 302.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $5.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.17% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.17% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.13, the stock is -6.51% and 14.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -5.44% at the moment leaves the stock 136.08% off its SMA200. ANY registered 105.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 294.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9853 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5122.

The stock witnessed a 32.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 232.98%, and is 5.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.17% over the week and 20.64% over the month.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $15.31M and $4.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 848.48% and -43.60% from its 52-week high.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $23.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.02% while institutional investors hold 8.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.95M, and float is at 3.86M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 5.80% of the Float.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MF Ventures, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MF Ventures, LLC sold 32,021 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $1.31 per share for a total of $41970.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Sphere 3D Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that MF Ventures, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 16,467 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $1.30 per share for $21435.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ANY stock.