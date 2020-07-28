Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) is 62.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $0.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.45% off the consensus price target high of $1.43 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -110.81% lower than the price target low of $0.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is 41.70% and 60.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.58 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 86.02% off its SMA200. TGB registered 64.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5241 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4139.

The stock witnessed a 65.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.86%, and is 36.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.93% over the week and 9.64% over the month.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $151.62M and $239.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 290.00% and -4.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taseko Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $57.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.70% in year-over-year returns.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), with 11.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.49% while institutional investors hold 12.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 246.19M, and float is at 235.06M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 11.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 8.43 million shares valued at $2.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.42% of the TGB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Benefit Street Partners, LLC with 4.13 million shares valued at $1.1 million to account for 1.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 3.72 million shares representing 1.51% and valued at over $0.99 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $0.29 million.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading -31.15% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.6% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.