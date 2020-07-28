The decline in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) is 79.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $1.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -7.57% and 10.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 51.84% off its SMA200. NBY registered 12.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1235 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8282.

The stock witnessed a 8.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.79%, and is -28.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 14.12% over the month.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $39.72M and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 379.17% and -40.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-391.90%).

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $2.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 54.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 72.70% in year-over-year returns.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY), with 11.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.27% while institutional investors hold 11.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.98M, and float is at 21.54M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 6.53% of the Float.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 24.04% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.61% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.