These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) is 144.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIOC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.02% off the consensus price target high of $2.06 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -1.08% and 14.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.02 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 46.67% off its SMA200. BIOC registered -31.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6912 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4499.

The stock witnessed a 0.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.14%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.95% over the week and 12.41% over the month.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $92.93M and $6.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 231.06% and -35.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-178.70%).

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biocept Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.30% in year-over-year returns.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Biocept Inc. (BIOC), with 43.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 7.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.10M, and float is at 122.08M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 7.99% of the Float.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Biocept Inc. (BIOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HALE DAVID F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HALE DAVID F sold 604 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $335.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112.0 shares.

Biocept Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that HALE DAVID F (Director) sold a total of 556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $0.56 per share for $309.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 867.0 shares of the BIOC stock.