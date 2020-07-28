Things appear to be looking up for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) is 62.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTNP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 2.57% and 0.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 25.34% off its SMA200. TTNP registered -72.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3238 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2788.

The stock witnessed a -9.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.63%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.22% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $30.92M and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 122.04% and -73.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-307.70%).

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.50% in year-over-year returns.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP), with 287.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 5.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.66M, and float is at 95.38M with Short Float at 7.77%. Institutions hold 5.68% of the Float.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.