This Indicator Is Supporting Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) is 1090.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $7.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNPX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.37% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 45.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.81, the stock is 18.41% and 22.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock 91.84% off its SMA200. GNPX registered 278.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 212.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1699 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7248.

The stock witnessed a 9.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.76%, and is 22.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.84% over the week and 8.95% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 15.24. Distance from 52-week low is 1549.35% and -45.80% from its 52-week high.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genprex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Genprex Inc. (GNPX), with 7.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.00% while institutional investors hold 16.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.95M, and float is at 25.30M with Short Float at 15.30%. Institutions hold 12.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.3 million shares valued at $0.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.79% of the GNPX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 85726.0 shares representing 0.22% and valued at over $0.21 million, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 65677.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genprex Inc. (GNPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.