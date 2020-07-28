Top attractive stock of the week – Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) is -83.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $1.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The DNR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.33% off the consensus price target high of $0.30 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -12.36% and -26.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.46 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -67.14% off its SMA200. DNR registered -78.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.25% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $128.91M.

The stock witnessed a -32.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.50%, and is -9.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 10.87% over the month.

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) has around 718 employees, a market worth around $119.11M and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.35. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.10% and -86.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denbury Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $160.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.10% in year-over-year returns.

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Top Institutional Holders

277 institutions hold shares in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR), with 7.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 73.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 494.26M, and float is at 489.02M with Short Float at 25.12%. Institutions hold 72.62% of the Float.

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMichael Greg, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McMichael Greg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $1.09 per share for a total of $21800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading -42.39% down over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -27.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.