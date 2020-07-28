What should you know before buying stock in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is 46.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPDN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.31% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.31% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is -41.11% and -21.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -31.09% at the moment leaves the stock -37.68% off its SMA200. IPDN registered -22.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8029 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1316.

The stock witnessed a -63.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.56%, and is -30.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.21% over the week and 20.77% over the month.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $13.65M and $4.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.51% and -66.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.40%).

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.20% this year.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN), with 6.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.26% while institutional investors hold 5.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.97M, and float is at 4.16M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 2.15% of the Float.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DHI Group Inc. (DHX) that is trading -26.91% down over the past 12 months. TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is -44.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 71.55% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.52.