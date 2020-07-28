Which institution holds the most shares in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) is 574.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $41.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The APT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -824.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -824.8% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.12, the stock is 23.11% and 47.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 6.30% at the moment leaves the stock 141.77% off its SMA200. APT registered 566.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 200.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.36.

The stock witnessed a 24.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.93%, and is 7.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.39% over the week and 10.72% over the month.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $324.84M and $52.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.87. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 622.50% and -44.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT), with 2.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.57% while institutional investors hold 29.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.12M, and float is at 12.27M with Short Float at 37.95%. Institutions hold 24.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.04 million shares valued at $12.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.66% of the APT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.47 million shares valued at $5.67 million to account for 3.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.22 million shares representing 1.62% and valued at over $2.66 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 1.05% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $1.72 million.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RITOTA JOHN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RITOTA JOHN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $15.34 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30850.0 shares.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that MONTGOMERY CHARLES D (Director) sold a total of 15,833 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $9.54 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the APT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, MONTGOMERY CHARLES D (Director) disposed off 16,667 shares at an average price of $10.72 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 15,833 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT).

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading 55.28% up over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -22.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.41% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.01.