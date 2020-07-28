Who are the Institutional Holders in Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)?

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) is 417.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $22.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The WKHS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.74% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -36.78% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.73, the stock is -2.56% and 80.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.53 million and changing 3.86% at the moment leaves the stock 264.99% off its SMA200. WKHS registered 292.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 410.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.89.

The stock witnessed a 83.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 544.67%, and is -3.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 16.80% over the month.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1096.20% and -31.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-102.90%).

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Workhorse Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $270k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5,836.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4,400.00% in year-over-year returns.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), with 14.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.58% while institutional investors hold 28.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.47M, and float is at 58.50M with Short Float at 33.60%. Institutions hold 22.79% of the Float.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Furey Anthony Daly, the company’s Vice President-Finance. SEC filings show that Furey Anthony Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 17 at a price of $16.34 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Workhorse Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Willison Robert Harry (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 19,920 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $16.34 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the WKHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Chess Raymond Joseph (Director) disposed off 27,365 shares at an average price of $16.34 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 157,243 shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS).

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navistar International Corporation (NAV) that is trading -1.72% down over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is -36.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 49.19% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.38.