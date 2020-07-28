Who is the Top Investor In Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH)?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) is 88.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The MFH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $3.09, the stock is 21.66% and 38.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 12.36% at the moment leaves the stock 67.40% off its SMA200. MFH registered 28.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.14% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.27k.

The stock witnessed a 42.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 128.91%, and is 17.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.57% over the week and 19.16% over the month.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $24.60M and $1.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.58. Distance from 52-week low is 209.00% and -40.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 122.90% this year.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH), with institutional investors hold 1.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.86M, and float is at 0.02M. Institutions hold 1.35% of the Float.