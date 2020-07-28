Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)?

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is -77.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $11.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The GCI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -190.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -190.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is 10.81% and -5.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing -8.23% at the moment leaves the stock -65.04% off its SMA200. GCI registered -85.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6079 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7741.

The stock witnessed a -5.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.16%, and is 17.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.64% over the week and 12.30% over the month.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has around 21255 employees, a market worth around $174.55M and $2.43B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.16% and -87.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.62 with sales reaching $768.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -732.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 84.00% year-over-year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), with 7.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.47% while institutional investors hold 91.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.57M, and float is at 123.50M with Short Float at 18.13%. Institutions hold 86.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.65 million shares valued at $29.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.88% of the GCI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.58 million shares valued at $20.1 million to account for 10.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 9.44 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $13.98 million, while Cooperman, Leon G. holds 5.97% of the shares totaling 7.88 million with a market value of $11.66 million.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gupta Mayur, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gupta Mayur bought 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $0.96 per share for a total of $3552.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6200.0 shares.

Gannett Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Tarica Laurence (Director) bought a total of 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $0.98 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the GCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Gupta Mayur (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $0.98 for $1470.0. The insider now directly holds 1,500 shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI).