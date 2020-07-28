Why eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is the topic of conversation today

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) is 228.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The EMAN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is 33.44% and 49.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.6 million and changing -13.08% at the moment leaves the stock 146.56% off its SMA200. EMAN registered 168.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8406 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5147.

The stock witnessed a 41.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 296.49%, and is 34.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.17% over the week and 10.57% over the month.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $46.85M and $27.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 707.14% and -24.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eMagin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in eMagin Corporation (EMAN), with 4.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.97% while institutional investors hold 35.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.64M, and float is at 42.84M with Short Float at 4.97%. Institutions hold 32.64% of the Float.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at eMagin Corporation (EMAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Braddom Eric, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Braddom Eric bought 31,578 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $0.19 per share for a total of $6000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31578.0 shares.

eMagin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Koch Mark A (CFO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $0.24 per share for $6000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the EMAN stock.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is 52.52% higher over the past 12 months. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is 66.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.26% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.27.