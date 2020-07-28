Why Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) is 1.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The SESN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 52.89% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is 42.00% and 40.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 7.07% at the moment leaves the stock 23.07% off its SMA200. SESN registered -7.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7461 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7373.

The stock witnessed a 47.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.73%, and is 35.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.20% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 186.49% and -31.17% from its 52-week high.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.80% this year.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN), with 73.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 19.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.81M, and float is at 106.34M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 19.28% of the Float.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.