Why should you buy stock in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)?

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) is 28.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 41.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is 17.83% and 11.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 23.06% off its SMA200. MBRX registered -4.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0315 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9206.

The stock witnessed a 18.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.04%, and is 7.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.83% over the week and 10.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 265.33% and -40.10% from its 52-week high.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.30% this year.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX), with 6.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.45% while institutional investors hold 23.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.93M, and float is at 45.93M with Short Float at 7.10%. Institutions hold 20.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.65 million shares valued at $1.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.39% of the MBRX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.26 million shares valued at $0.77 million to account for 2.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Truist Financial Corp which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $85344.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $85107.0.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -9.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.37% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.73.