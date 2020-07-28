Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) – The -77.27% Downside Potential Remains

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) is 88.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.35 and a high of $7.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The WHLM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.07% off its average median price target of $4.40 for the next 12 months. It is also -77.27% off the consensus price target high of $4.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -77.27% lower than the price target low of $4.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.80, the stock is 101.79% and 102.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51.65 million and changing 108.84% at the moment leaves the stock 59.03% off its SMA200. WHLM registered 19.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 45.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.97.

The stock witnessed a 103.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.64%, and is 121.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.43% over the week and 14.07% over the month.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) has around 114 employees, a market worth around $38.22M and $70.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.91% and 6.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.20%).

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wilhelmina International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -674.60% this year.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM), with 1.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.47% while institutional investors hold 81.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.16M, and float is at 3.28M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 51.84% of the Float.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genpact Limited (G) that is trading -1.44% down over the past 12 months. GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) is -50.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -146.91% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1000.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.75.